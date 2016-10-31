E' terminata anche la seconda serata della tranche italiana dell'"European Tour 2016" della band di Robert Smith: i Cure, dopo il debutto nella Penisola del 30 ottobre alla Unipol Arena di Bologna, in occasione della seconda serata nel nostro Paese al Palalottomatica di Roma non si sono risparmiati, offrendo al pubblico un torrenziale set da trentuno canzoni. A differenza del concerto emiliano, questa volta ad occupare più spazio nella setlist è stato "The Head on the Door", con cinque brani, seguito da "Disintegration" (con quattro) e "Japanese Whispers" e "Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me" (entrambi con tre).

Ecco, di seguito, la scaletta del concerto dei Cure del 30 ottobre 2016 al Palalottomatica di Roma:



Shake Dog Shake

Fascination Street

A Night Like This

The Walk

Push

In Between Days

Play for Today

Step Into the Light

Pictures of You

Lullaby

Kyoto Song

High

Charlotte Sometimes

Lovesong

Just Like Heaven

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

One Hundred Years

Give Me It



Primo bis:

It Can Never Be the Same

Burn

A Forest



Secondo bis:

Want

Never Enough

Wrong Number



Terzo bis:

The Lovecats

Hot Hot Hot!!!

Let's Go to Bed

Friday I'm in Love

Boys Don't Cry

Close to Me

Why Can't I Be You?