Cure, la scaletta del concerto al PalaLottomatica di Roma del 30 ottobre 2016
E' terminata anche la seconda serata della tranche italiana dell'"European Tour 2016" della band di Robert Smith: i Cure, dopo il debutto nella Penisola del 30 ottobre alla Unipol Arena di Bologna, in occasione della seconda serata nel nostro Paese al Palalottomatica di Roma non si sono risparmiati, offrendo al pubblico un torrenziale set da trentuno canzoni. A differenza del concerto emiliano, questa volta ad occupare più spazio nella setlist è stato "The Head on the Door", con cinque brani, seguito da "Disintegration" (con quattro) e "Japanese Whispers" e "Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me" (entrambi con tre).
Ecco, di seguito, la scaletta del concerto dei Cure del 30 ottobre 2016 al Palalottomatica di Roma:
Shake Dog Shake
Fascination Street
A Night Like This
The Walk
Push
In Between Days
Play for Today
Step Into the Light
Pictures of You
Lullaby
Kyoto Song
High
Charlotte Sometimes
Lovesong
Just Like Heaven
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
One Hundred Years
Give Me It
Primo bis:
It Can Never Be the Same
Burn
A Forest
Secondo bis:
Want
Never Enough
Wrong Number
Terzo bis:
The Lovecats
Hot Hot Hot!!!
Let's Go to Bed
Friday I'm in Love
Boys Don't Cry
Close to Me
Why Can't I Be You?