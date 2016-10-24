E' online il lyric video ufficiale di "Love My Life", ossia il prossimo singolo dell'ex Take That Robbie Williams, tratto dal nuovo imminente album "The Heavy Entertainment Show" - in uscita il 4 novembre su CBS.

Ecco il clip:

Qui di seguito, invece, il testo di "Love My Life":

Tether your soul to me

I will never let go completely.

One day your hands will be

Strong enough to hold me.

I might not be there for all your battles,

But you'll win them eventually.

I pray that I'm giving you all that matters,

And one day you'll say to me,

"I love my life

I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free

I love my life,

I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,

I love my life."

I am not my mistakes,

But God knows, I've made a few.

I started to question the angels,

And the answer they gave was you.

I cannot promise there won't be sadness,

I wish I could take it from you.

But you'll find the courage to face the madness,

And sing it because it's true.

I love my life

I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free

I love my life,

I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,

I love my life.

Find the others with hearts like yours

Run far, run free, I'm with you.

I love my life

I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free

I love my life,

I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,

I love my life.

I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free

I love my life,

I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,

I love my life,

And finally, I'm where I want to be.