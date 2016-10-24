Robbie Williams: ecco il lyric video del singolo "Love My Life" - GUARDA, ASCOLTA, TESTO
E' online il lyric video ufficiale di "Love My Life", ossia il prossimo singolo dell'ex Take That Robbie Williams, tratto dal nuovo imminente album "The Heavy Entertainment Show" - in uscita il 4 novembre su CBS.
Ecco il clip:
Qui di seguito, invece, il testo di "Love My Life":
Tether your soul to me
I will never let go completely.
One day your hands will be
Strong enough to hold me.
I might not be there for all your battles,
But you'll win them eventually.
I pray that I'm giving you all that matters,
And one day you'll say to me,
"I love my life
I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free
I love my life,
I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,
I love my life."
I am not my mistakes,
But God knows, I've made a few.
I started to question the angels,
And the answer they gave was you.
I cannot promise there won't be sadness,
I wish I could take it from you.
But you'll find the courage to face the madness,
And sing it because it's true.
I love my life
I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free
I love my life,
I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,
I love my life.
Find the others with hearts like yours
Run far, run free, I'm with you.
I love my life
I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free
I love my life,
I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,
I love my life.
I am powerful, I am beautiful, I am free
I love my life,
I am wonderful, I am magical, I am me,
I love my life,
And finally, I'm where I want to be.