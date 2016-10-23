La scorsa estate Roger Waters aveva arruolato i My Morning Jacket come sua supporting band al Newport Folk Festival. Questa unione è stata replicata per il Bridge School Benefit Concert ieri sera allo Shoreline Amphitheatre di Mountain View (California).



Waters e i My Morning Jacket hanno eseguito un set di sette canzoni che ha compreso, "Wish You Were Here", "Mother", “Vera” e "Bring the boys back home" dei Pink Floyd. Oltre a “The Bravery of Being Out of Range” tratta dall’album solista di Waters ”Amused to death” e la cover di John Prine di “Hello in there”. Hanno chiuso il set eseguendo, insieme a Neil Young, "Forever Young" di Bob Dylan.



